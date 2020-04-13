Share:

ISLAMABAD-In view of coronavirus pandemic and to provide immediate ease and facilitation to the general public, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken number of initiatives include sending awareness messages to subscribers for protection from Corona.

According to a statement issued by PTA said, So far 811.97 million messages have been sent since 19th March 2020 in Urdu, English and regional languages to mobile users across Pakistan.

It said awareness SMSs in Urdu and English have also been sent to the suspected persons who may have come into contact with coronavirus patients during travelling. More than 0.53 million messages have been sent to the travelers and suspected persons since 19th March 2020. Similarly, Corona Awareness Ring Back Tones (RBTs) have been initiated on 131.75 million subscribers’ mobile devices, it added.

It further said to facilitate operations of educational institutions, call centers etc. 72 IPs have been whitelisted since 19th March 2020. During the period, PTA has allocated 12 different short codes and 6 UAN (Toll Free) numbers to Government entities working on controlling the pandemic. PTA has also facilitated in arranging donations by Mobile users in ‘Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020’. Mobile subscribers can donate Rs20/SMS by sending a text message on code 6677.

It also said PTA is also closely monitoring the measures taken by all telecom operators amid Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan. The telecom operators have launched many offers/initiatives for their subscribers. Some are offering discounts or temporary upgrades at low or no cost during the crisis to help their subscribers stay connected. Details of these packages are being regularly updated on PTA website.