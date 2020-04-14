Share:

LAHORE - Three more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in the province on Monday, taking the death toll to 24. One patient each died in Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. So far 11 patients have died in Lahore, six in Rawalpindi, two in Rahim Yar Khan and one each in Multan, Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

As per spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 12 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition. As many as 272 patients have so far recovered from coronavirus. They have been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

As many as 62 new COVID19 patients were reported from across the province on Monday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 2,656. From amongst new patients, nine are from jail in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Of total confirmed COVID19 patients, 864 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamat, 701 pilgrims who recently returned from Iran, 89 prisoners in four districts and 1,002 citizens who either had a travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

Of the 864 confirmed COVID19 preachers, 462 are at quarantine centre at Raiwind, 61 in Bhakar, 52 in Muzafargarh, 40 in Jhelum, 37 in Vehari, 35 each in Hafizabad and Sargodha, 19 in Sialkot, 17 in Mandi Bahauddin, 16 in Layyah, 15 in Narowal, 10 in Gujrat, nine each in Bahawalnagar and Rajanpur, eight in Sheikhupura, seven in Mianwali, six each in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, four in Rahim Yar Khan, two each in Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala and Khushab.

As many as 10,263 preachers who have recently attended Tableeghi Ijtema are at quarantine centres in 33 districts for testing and isolation.

Out of 701 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 are at quarantine centre in Multan, 221 in Dera Ghazi Khan and 23 in Faisalabad.

So far 1,002 citizens have also been tested positive for the virus from across the province. These people either have a travel history or they got infected through local transmission.

The highest number of cases has been reported from Lahore where 445 patients are under treatment at different centres.

As many as 136 patients are under treatment in Gujrat, 71 in Rawalpindi, 41 in Rahim Yar Khan, 38 in Gujranwala, 33 in Jhelum, 31 in Faisalabad, 29 in Sialkot, 23 in Multan, 19 in Vehari, 18 in DG Khan, 16 in Nankana Sahib, 12 in Hafizabad, 10 each in Mianwali and Sheikhupura, nine in Kasur, eight each in Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal and Chiniot, six in Bahawalpur, five in Bahawalnagar, four each in Chakwal and Khushab, three in Lodhran, two in Toba Tek Singh and one each in Attock, Pakpattan, Layyah, Okara and Jhang.

Out of 89 COVID19 patients in Jails, 59 are in Lahore, 14 in Sialkot, nine in DG Khan and seven in Gujranwala.

Punjab Health Department has forwarded SOPs for handling of COVID19 patients and saving other prisoners in jails to the Home Department.

As per spokesperson, serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units and those with normal or mild sumptoms at qurantine centres and isolation wards of public sector hospitals. He urged people to stay at home, frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer. He advised social distancing and adopting precautionary measures while attending sick family members.