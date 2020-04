Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minster on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan met Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and briefed him about the parliamentary matters.Babar Awan told the Prime Minister about five ordinances namely Property of Women, Maritime Affairs, Pakistan Penal Code, CPEC and NAB Ordinance.All the five ordinances, starting on April 18, will expire at the end of the month. The Prime Minister gave him important task regarding meaningful legislation.