KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that the members of the provincial cabinet and doctors have suggested to extend the lockdown for two weeks more and make it vigorous to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Chief Minister of Sindh said this during a video press conference here on Monday.

During the press conference, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that they needed proper data to provide help to needy people, but they received data with delay and action was being taken on it.

Chief Minister Sindh said that they have so far provided 300,000 ration bags to the welfare organizations while 250,000 rations bags have been distributed among the needy people.

Murad Ali Shah said that there was nothing more important than life and the whole Pakistan has to be united on the coronavirus. “We cannot win from this pandemic ‘coronavirus’ separately”, he added.

He said necessary medical supplies were being provided to the hospital staff, but some hospitals had also reported confirm cases of coronavirus, where the virus was not being treated.

Quoting ulema, “He said that Almighty Allah is merciful and it is important to keep the people safe.

This is the time to be closer to Allah and this is the time to stay inside the houses and remember Allah”, he added.

The Sindh CM said that the closure of shopping malls, parks and inter-city bus service was important, they had devised a step-by-step strategy and implemented it.

Murad has said that they have made mistakes but lockdown was very important. “We had shut the schools as a precautionary measure”, he said.

He said that a case was registered in Peerabad police station on Friday due to violation of lockdown. If anyone violates law, action would be taken against him, he added.

He said that they would be carrying out 1,500 tests of coronavirus daily in Sindh province from Monday.

Chief Minister said that if anyone has Rs50,000 in his account, then he is not a needy or deserving person.

Chief Minister Sindh said that they were delivering rations at the houses of the needy people from 4 am to 7am.

He further said that members of Sindh Assembly belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and the Pakistan People’s Party have donated their salaries to the Corona Fund.

Calls for banning export of food related items

Murad Ali Shah has called for imposing ban on export of food items such as wheat, rice and pulses under food security plan.

This he said on Monday while participating in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Coordination committee through video link, said a statement issued by Sindh CM’s House here on Monday.

He said that ban should be imposed on export of the food related items such as wheat, rice and pulses. “The wheat being harvested these days might be surplus but local requirement of the current year and of the next crop year must be addressed before taking any decision,” he said and added what would happen in the next crop year could not be guessed now, therefore we must start our emergency preparations.

He said the shortage of food-related items could not be ruled out, if exports were allowed.

“In such situation import would be costlier than the benefits of export,” he said and added.

“we have to rely on our own resources at this critical time and have to ensure food security,” he said. Talking about COVID-19, the CM said that the positive cases were on the rise in Sindh.

“A patient of virus died within six hours on Monday which is quite dangerous,” he said.

He said that keeping in view the critical situation, he wanted another lockdown of 14 days.

He said that the Sindh government was meeting the expenditures of the COVID-19 tests from its resources. “We are conducting more than 90 percent test and about 10 percent are being done by private sector but we are subsidizing them,” he said.