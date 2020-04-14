Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Like in other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), cash distribution under the Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Kifalat Programme continued smoothly here on the fourth consecutive day.

The spokesman of district administration Dr Azmat Wazir told APP that 38 centers had been established in the district and Rs12,000 each were being provided to more than 78,000 deserving women.

He said all precautionary measures, including social distancing, were being taken at the distribution centers to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.