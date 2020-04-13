Share:

ISLAMABAD- Development activities in sector I-15 are to be started by the end of April as pre-qualification process of firms have been completed. Fourty firms participated in the pre-qualification process out which 10 technically sound and reputed firms have been pre-qualified. Pre-qualified firms have been asked to submit financial bids so that after evaluation of bids development work in the sector could be commenced by the end of this month. Total cost for development of phase one has been issued. The qualified firm would carry out complete infrastructure development including road infrastructure, drainage, sewerage, water supply, electrification and other amenities of phase 1. Next phase is also in pipeline and is likely to be advertised within this month. Instructions have been issued that initiation of development works in sector I-15 be ensured by the end of this month. The development of this sector would help add to the housing stock available in the city as well as the country. Roughly over 10,290 units of different categories will eventually be created here once entire process is completed.