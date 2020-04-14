Share:

BEIJING - China has sent a team of medical experts to different countries on the request of governments of these countries to help the local health authorities battle against Covid-19, a Chinese foreign office (FO) spokesperson said on Monday.

Since the outbreak of the new coronavirus pandemic, China had dispatched teams of medical experts to Pakistan, Italy, Serbia, Cambodia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Kazakhstan and other countries on the request of these countries’ governments, Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

“We sent our experts to discuss our experiences with the local health authorities, help them enhance their capability of treatment of coronavirus patients and boost their confidence,” he added.

The spokesperson said this goodwill gesture of the China had won the acclaim from the relevant governments and the people.

“We also consider the local governments’ needs, situation on the ground with respect to the pandemic and prevention and control needs,” he said and added, “We will continue to send medical teams to other countries.”

It may be mentioned here that China had dispatched an eight-member medical team to Pakistan late last month.

The team, together with 10,000 test kits, 10,000 N95 masks, 100,000 disposable medical masks, 5,000 medical protective clothes, 5 ventilators, 11 defibrillator monitors and some 62,000 sets of drugs for treating Covid-19 patients was sent to support Pakistan in its fight against the pandemic.

The team, constituted by China’s National Health Commission, consisted of experts selected by the health commission of Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

The medical team, led by Ma Minghui, shared with the Pakistani hosts the Chinese experiences in fight against coronavirus.

The team was scheduled to stay in Pakistan for around two weeks, and had planned to visit Punjab and Sindh provinces.