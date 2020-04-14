Share:

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri on Tuesday said that the decision on allowing congregational prayers, tarawih and aitekaf countrywide would be made on April 18 after consultation with the clerics.

“Unilateral and local decisions should be avoided to promote unity among the country,” he said adding that the government would take necessary measures for a coronavirus-free Ramazan.

The minister said that the government would take clerics from all schools of thoughts and political leadership into confidence over its decisions. “The government through its measures is prioritizing to save lives of the people,” he said.

Noor ul Haq Qadri said that meeting of the clerics would be headed by President Arif Alvi and attended by provincial governors and president of Azad Kashmir.