NOWSHERA - The numbers of coronavi­rus patients have reached 30 in Nowshera district as another two suspects tested positive for the contagion on Monday, officials said.

Speaking to media, Deputy Com­missioner Shahid Ali Khan said Shaukat Khan, a resident of Shagai village in Nizampur, and Shah­sawar Bibi are the latest victims in the district. The deputy com­missioner was flanked by District Headquarters Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Shoaib, Qazi Medical Complex di­rector Dr Arif Khan and District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah.

The officials maintained that since the contagion emerged so far, two patients had died of the vi­rus while as many had recovered in the district.

They also said that swabs of 26 doctors and other paramedical staff of Qazi Medical Complex was also being tested