NOWSHERA - The numbers of coronavirus patients have reached 30 in Nowshera district as another two suspects tested positive for the contagion on Monday, officials said.
Speaking to media, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said Shaukat Khan, a resident of Shagai village in Nizampur, and Shahsawar Bibi are the latest victims in the district. The deputy commissioner was flanked by District Headquarters Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Shoaib, Qazi Medical Complex director Dr Arif Khan and District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah.
The officials maintained that since the contagion emerged so far, two patients had died of the virus while as many had recovered in the district.
They also said that swabs of 26 doctors and other paramedical staff of Qazi Medical Complex was also being tested