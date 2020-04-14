Share:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have suffered a loss of over Rs19 billion in 1.5 months due to suspension of flight operation in the wake of curbing coronavirus.

According to details, PIA has reported Rs12.50 billion loss while the postponement of flight operation has caused deficit of Rs6.91 billion to CAA.

On the other hand, the next phase of repatriating overseas Pakistanis from abroad is starting from today.

Speaking at the meeting of the Special Committee of the Parliament on coronavirus, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said these stranded Pakistanis will be brought back through nine special flights.

So for 39,7478 Pakistanis are waiting for their repatriation to their homeland, he added.