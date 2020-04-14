Share:

LAHORE - A local court on Monday extended judicial remand of accused Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel and his accomplice till April 21 in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case. A duty magistrate conducted the case proceedings at Model Town courts. However, the accused SSP and his accomplice Asad Batti could not be produced before the court due to COVID-19 protocol. The investigation officer and law officer apprised the court about the progress made in the investigation. The court directed the officers for filing challan (charge-sheet) by the next date of hearing. SSP Mufakhar Adeel was arrested on March 9 by the investigation police, almost a month after his disappearance. It was alleged that Mufakhar, along with his accomplices killed Shahbaz Tatla.