LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shaoib Dastgir said on Monday that crime rate had decreased by 39 per cent in the province during the lockdown in the wake of cronovirus pandemic. According to a spokesperson for the IGP Punjab, the main reason for the decrease in crime incidents was the presence of the police on roads almost 24 hours and restrictions on free movement of people due to the lockdown. He said due to strict vigilance by the police criminals did not dare continue their criminal activities including dacoities, robberies and thefts, etc.