Rawalpindi-Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed on Monday suspended five police officials including heads of two police stations over dereliction of duties and involvement in corruption, informed a police spokesman.

The inquiry has been marked to the Senior Superintendent of Police (CTD) after suspension of these police officials with directions to submit report within a week, he said. He added the suspended police officials include Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Koral Syed IshtiaqHussain Shah, SHO PS Nilore Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hanif, OSI Operations Division Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asif, Head Constable and Assistant to OSI Muhammad Yameen and Constable Muhammad Asad serving at PS SabziMandi.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed also issued orders of reshuffling of SHOs of various police stations.

As per order, SHO PS Sihala Inspector AsjadMehmud has been appointed as SHO PS Koral while SHO PS Shalimar Inspector Malik Bashir was posted as SHO Sihala and Inspector SattarBaig was appointed as PS SHO Nilore, he said. He added Sub-Inspector Salman Shah serving at CIA has been appointed as SHO PS Shalimar.

In a statement, DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed said that a policy of zero tolerance against corruption is pursued in Islamabad Police as this menace seriously undermines the country.

He added Islamabad police following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar, have started an accountability system to monitor performance of the police officials and disciplinary action is taken against those involved in dereliction of duties, negligence, poor investigation, absence and involvement in corruption.

DIG (Operations) said that accountability system helps in improving the performance of any department and working of the staff can be easily judged through it.

He said that such accountability system would continue in future and those performing well would be encouraged.

DIG (Operations) further directed all police officials to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.