LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the routine lives of people in the whole world including Pakistan and espeically the daily wagers are facing difficulties due to lockdown restrictions.

In a statement issued on Monday, he emphasized that provision of relief to the vulnerable strata was the priority of the PTI government. He said that the financial aid programme had been started under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan was the first country among the developing nations which had provided such a support to the people. The CM assured that deserving families would be provided with their rights. This financial aid programme was very transparent and it was the time to help the needy without any political biases, the CM added.

CM FELICITATES THE SIKH COMMUNITY ON KHALSA JANAM DIN VAISAKHI

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar extended felicitations to Sikh community on Khalsa Janam din Vaisakhi.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said that the festival of Vaisakhi was being celebrated with simplicity due to the coronavirus pandemic. he said that the pandemic had altogether changed the way the world used to function, therefore, the adoption of necessary precautionary measures was everybody’s moral duty as saving the lives of the people was the priority of the government. He said that in prevailing circumstances the festival should be celebrated while maintaining social distancing. He said that observance of social distancing by the Sikh community, on the festival of Vaisakhi, was praiseworthy and added that he was thankful for their cooperation. He said, “We fully share the joys and happiness of the Sikh community on the festival of Vaisakhi and the support to the families, affected by the coronavirus, will further rejuvenate the joys of Vaisakhi.”

CM CONDOLES MARTYRDOM OF MAJ. UMER AND LT. FAIZAN IN PLANE CRASH

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of Instructor Major Umer and Lt. Faizan in a crash of training aircraft near Gujrat.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM paid tributes to the great sacrifices of Maj. Umer and Lt. Faizan and extended sympathies to their families. He also prayed that may Almighty Allah grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the losses with equanimity.

USMAN BUZDAR STRONGLY CONDEMNS UNPROVOKED SHELLING OF INDIAN ARMY ALONG LOC

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned unprovoked shelling and firing of Indian army at civilian population along the Line of Control and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of two-year-old Muhammad Haseeb in Dhundial Sector.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured. he said that the supremacist Modi regime was bent upon disturbing the regional peace when the whole world was facing the coronavirus pandemic. India was blatantly violating international laws and human rights principles by targeting the civilian population and such nefarious acts of Indian occupied army were highly condemnable, concluded the chief minister.