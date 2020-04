Share:

RAJANPUR - Police here on Monday said it had arrested four fraudsters on charges of pocketing financial aid meant for the deserving people under the Ehsaas Programme.

Police said it conducted the raid on a tip off that the suspects were not making full payment of Rs12,000 to the deserving women and pocketing Rs 500-1000 from each of them.

Police returned original identity cards to the women and arrested four people, Sarfraz, Shoaib, Zohaib and Saif, and sent them to jail on a judicial remand.