Share:

PESHAWAR - A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) headed by the coordinator of the trade body for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sartaj Khan, called on Chief Executive Of­ficer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Eco­nomic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZD­MC), Javed Iqbal, yesterday and discussed with him problems of the business community and spe­cial operating procedures (SOPs) for the opening of the industries closed as precautionary lockdown to prevent the outbreak of corona virus.

Other members of the delegation included Executive Member FPCCI, Muhammad Wazir and executive member Chitral Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (CCCI), Saddar Ghazafi. The delegation congratu­lated the new CEO KP-EZDMC on assuming charge and paid tribute to his 20-year experience of SME development and service of the business community, and also ex­pressed confidence that he would utilize his experience on new as­signment with more devotedly and vigorously.

The FPCCI delegation said that coronavirus is a national prob­lem and all segments of the soci­ety including business communi­ty will extend full cooperation to the government. They said that be­side provision of donations and distribution of relief assistance, the provincial government should also focus on investment in back­ward areas to help arrest unem­ployment and called for the allot­ment of concessional rate plots to industrialists in the industrial es­tates and also provide them tech­nical support.

The delegation demanded initia­tion of work on industrial estates in Chitral, Dir, Mohmand, Rashakai and other areas with immediate effect. The FPCCI delegation also diverted the attention of the CEO to the opening of Arandu Pak-Af­ghan border for trade purpose.

Speaking to the delegation, the CEO KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal as­sured all possible technical and fi­nancial support to trading commu­nity and extending of all possible assistance to traders under the in­vestment policy of the provincial government. He also assured the inauguration of the Chitral Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) by the chief minister, initi­ating of work on Chitral Industrial Estate and provision of electricity