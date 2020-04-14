PESHAWAR - A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) headed by the coordinator of the trade body for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sartaj Khan, called on Chief Executive Officer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal, yesterday and discussed with him problems of the business community and special operating procedures (SOPs) for the opening of the industries closed as precautionary lockdown to prevent the outbreak of corona virus.
Other members of the delegation included Executive Member FPCCI, Muhammad Wazir and executive member Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Saddar Ghazafi. The delegation congratulated the new CEO KP-EZDMC on assuming charge and paid tribute to his 20-year experience of SME development and service of the business community, and also expressed confidence that he would utilize his experience on new assignment with more devotedly and vigorously.
The FPCCI delegation said that coronavirus is a national problem and all segments of the society including business community will extend full cooperation to the government. They said that beside provision of donations and distribution of relief assistance, the provincial government should also focus on investment in backward areas to help arrest unemployment and called for the allotment of concessional rate plots to industrialists in the industrial estates and also provide them technical support.
The delegation demanded initiation of work on industrial estates in Chitral, Dir, Mohmand, Rashakai and other areas with immediate effect. The FPCCI delegation also diverted the attention of the CEO to the opening of Arandu Pak-Afghan border for trade purpose.
Speaking to the delegation, the CEO KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal assured all possible technical and financial support to trading community and extending of all possible assistance to traders under the investment policy of the provincial government. He also assured the inauguration of the Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) by the chief minister, initiating of work on Chitral Industrial Estate and provision of electricity