ISLAMABAD-Gemma Collins has sparked concern by continuing to film her new reality show during the current government mandated lockdown. Britain is preparing for a fourth week of social distancing and self-quarantine in a bid to halt the spread of deadly coronavirus COVID-19, with 10,612 having already lost their lives to the virus across the United Kingdom. But despite repeated demands for people to stay at home, a small production team is understood to be making daily trips to the reality star’s Essex home in order to film forthcoming ITVBe series Diva On Lockdown. However the crew remain safely outside the property, shared by Gemma, 39, and her brother Russell, and adhere to strict government mandated guidelines by ensuring they do not interact with each other. Those safety standards also extend to Gemma, with whom the team – who have reportedly all been tested for the coronavirus - pass on direction via an ear-piece radio system.