ISLAMABAD-The blonde beauty, who is married to singer Justin Bieber, told that she is on birth control still even thought the power couple has said they wanted to have children soon. ‘I’m on a birth control now where I don’t have a period, but I still feel symptoms of PMS and this can also affect my skin too,’ said the cover girl. ‘My skin actually stays a lot better in Canada where there’s cleaner air, than when I’m in New York or Los Angeles.’ Hailey and her husband Justin are currently self-isolating at their mansion in Canada. Some fans may be surprised that she is on birth control as last year Justin said their next step was starting a family, though he did admit he was in ‘no rush.’ In July he wrote on Instagram, ‘Love dates with you baby... One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates..... Not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush I just want to enjoy you by yourself for a while.’ But the model admitted that travelling impacts her schedule and dries out her skin. She added: ‘I never sleep with my make-up on; even at my drunkest I’ve never fallen asleep with make-up on my face.