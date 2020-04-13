Share:

ISLAMABAD-Now that hair appointments are not an option, many of us are looking for ways to cover the greys, cut the split ends and improve the condition of our hair at home. Here’s how. Now that whole world is on lockdown, many of us are prevented from attending our usual beauty appointments. Whether it’s a cut, color or treatment you need, there are many ways to achieve decent results from the safety of home. If you are in limbo and don’t know when your next color appointment will be this treatment helps fight the fade in just 3 minutes. Infused with avocado oil and linseed oil, it helps restore vibrancy, and leaves hair looking and feeling luxe and lustrous. Simply shampoo and towel dry hair, then apply Colour Revive to hair in sections and comb through. Leave for approximately 3-10 minutes then rinse thoroughly.