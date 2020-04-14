Share:

KARACHI - Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria might be currently serving a life ban for his involvement in fixing, but he has once again come down hard on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying he wasn’t supported enough by the cricket board. In a YouTube video, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq had spoken about how Brian Lara had taken Kaneria to the cleaners even though the Pakistan captain had placed fielders on the boundary and thereby shown his true class. But on his Twitter account, Kaneria wrote: “I have taken @BrianLara’s wicket five times in my career. He was a good cricketer. If the PCB had supported me, I would have broken many big records.” Describing the episode, Inzamam had said: “Kaneria bowled a googly and Lara hit the ball back towards the bowler, coming out of his crease. Danish said ‘well played Brian’, which prompted Lara to say ‘okay sir’. The next three balls were all dispatched over the boundary. “I was the captain of the side so I went over to Danish and told him to tease Lara a bit more. I felt he was angry so we might make him throw away his wicket. I placed the fielders on the boundary in anticipation of big shots but he still managed to outfox us by hitting Danish to all parts of the ground.” Kaneria had earlier asked Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh to help the hindus in Pakistan as they fight the coronavirus outbreak. “I request @YUVSTRONG12 and @harbhajan_singh to make a video for the minorities living in Pakistan as well. They need your help in this moment of #coronacrisis,” Kaneria had said in a tweet.