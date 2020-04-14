Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday turned down a petition, challenging the establishment of a ‘Tiger Force’ for relief operation across the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Athar Minallah directed the petitioners, local bodies’ representatives, to approach the relevant forum and declared the plea as non maintainable.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that the federal government was taking measures to address the menace of coronavirus.

He said that the court was refraining from interfering in the affairs of the executive, adding that pandemic COVID-10 was not only limited to Pakistan rather the whole world was facing it.

The chief justice further remarked that this court had repeatedly given observations that there was high time to develop trust in state and demonstrate national unity to tackle this issue.

“Both federal and provincial governments are taking emergency steps to save the lives of citizens,” he said.

The court noted that the petitioners had produced no solid record with the case, and subsequently turned down the plea.