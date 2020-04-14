Share:

KARACHI - A del­egation of Jamaat-e-Is­lami (JI) Karachi under Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman discussed prevailing coronavirus situation with Pope’s representative for Asia, Cardinal Joseph Coutts in Saint Patrick’s Church. Cardinal welcomed the team members includ­ing naib ameer, Muslim Pervaiz, President JI Minority Wing, Younus Sohan, Pervaiz Gill and Secretary Information, Zahid Askari. He in­formed JI team that his community is celebrat­ing Easter with simplic­ity and requested Hafiz Naeem to arrange health safety kits for doctors and paramedics of Holy Family Hospital. He said JI has always been in forefront helping needy without any prejudice on all occasions especially in hard times. He also thanked JI and Alkidmat for providing ration and other relief goods to his community members in backdrop of coronavirus endemic. On this, Hafiz Naeem informed Cardi­nal on relief supplies to Christian community and disinfection of 31 church­es in parts of Karachi be­sides holding meetings with pastors. He assured Cardinal of early health kits assistance to Holy Family Hospital doctors and paramedics and reit­erated his stance fighting with ailment jointly.