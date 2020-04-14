Share:

The Karachi police have formed welfare medical teams for its officials performing duties at check posts to counter the coronavirus outbreak.

According to media reports the police officials are being provided with medical facilities through these welfare squads amidst the lockdown and will undergo check up on daily basis.

It is pertinent to mention that eleven police mobiles have been fixed for the welfare squads across the metropolis.

The welfare teams are providing masks, hand sanitizers and other medical facilities to the officials on roads. The police officers have also commended the initiative taken by their department.