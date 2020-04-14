Share:

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relation Ajmal Wazir has advised the Chief Minister Sindh to stay apolitical in the current pandemic situation.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan takes suggestions of the Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in every meeting,” he added.

He regretted that a news is making rounds on media that 1100 pilgrims returned from Iran were missing which has no ground.

He said that the pilgrims from Iran were quarantined at Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan and Duranpur quarantine centres and their tests came negative except one who is under treatment.

Talking to media in the Information Cell Civil Secretariat Peshawar, the advisor said that under the Ehsaas program, the distribution of relief funds to the public in a transparent manner was underway adding that in the second phase the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa relief package of Rs 6000 would also be distributed among deserving.

Ajmal Wazir said that besides Ehsaas program the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would also disburse an additional Rs 12000 to one lakh deserving families from Zakat fund.

He said the distribution of relief was totally transparent; “if anyone tries to disrupt the distribution of aid, there will be a strict action against him,” Ajmal added.

He said that despite the pandemic situation, the promises made to the tribal people were being fulfilled.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved to integrate 3244 Khasadars from South Waziristan while provincial government is bringing an ordinance for the remaining Khasadars, after which the remaining Khasadars will also become part of the regular police force.

The Chief Minister has also approved 196 children of police martyrs to be recruited as ASIs in the police force.

Ajmal Wazir said that the capacity of corona testing in the province would be increased to five thousand per day.

He said that so far the total number of cases in the province is 744 while the number of treated and recovered persons from Corona has been 145 and 34 people have died.

He said in the last 24 hours, 47 new corona cases have been reported in the province. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself was monitoring all arrangements regarding the corona pandemic.

“Paramedic staff, police and army who are fighting on front line against the corona virus and they our heroes and the whole nation will always remember them as a maseeha” Ajmal Wazir added. He said that people from all walks of life, business community, religious scholars were standing with the provincial government against the pandemic impact of corona.