ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Monday said that the modalities of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak would be finalized in consultation with religious scholars, provincial governments and the interior ministry. Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah and the minister for religious affairs agreed to take effective measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in mosques during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, said a press release issued here. Both the ministers agreed to consult religious scholars of all the sects for devising a final policy regarding the holy month. They also agreed on maintaining close contact between both the ministries in fight against COVID-19. Meanwhile, it was agreed at the meeting of religious scholars chaired by Maulana Pir Muhammad Azizur Rehman Hazarvi to continue holding prayers five times a day in mosques by ensuring the provision of sanitizers, soaps, masks in their respective mosques for safety of the visitors.The meeting urged the government to include mosques, seminaries’ staff in the relief package.