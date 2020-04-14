Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mohmand tribesmen continued their pro­test on the 10th consecutive day, against the Mohmand-Bajaur demarcation dispute, here in Shagi Chowk of tehsil Safi, on Monday.

“Our protest will continue until the boundary dispute is resolved with Bajaur,” said a tribal elder.

A special meeting of seventeen-member jirga was held here on Monday, which was attended by thousands of elders from Mo­hmand tribe and later on they took part in the protest sit-in here at Safi tehsil.

The protesting elders said that on April 15, an announcement will be made through loudspeakers once again to call the Mo­hmand tribesmen for a grand Jirga in Safi tehsil, and will discuss the latest situation of Mohmand-Bajaur demarcation dispute.

Mohmand Syasi Itehad (MSI) president Maulana Arif Haqqani, Malik Jahanzeb, Malik Mustafa, Malik Ayaz Bacha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haji Muhammad Gul, Ghulam Noor Shinwari, Malik Mumtaz, PTI senior leaders Sajjad Khan Mohmand, Liaquat, Youth Jir­ga Chairman Zahid Khan, Noor Islam, Ma­lik Anwar Shah, Malik Sher Rehman, Malik Ibrahim, Ayaz Bacha, and Mohmand parlia­mentarians on the request of former MNA Al-Haj Shahjee Gul, the protesting tribes­men had opened main Peshawar-Bajaur road for traffic till Friday.

They said that they will continue to coop­erate with the jirga till the peaceful solution to the issue. They condemned police raids on Malik Ibrahim’s house, and tortured of Qan­dahro Innocent people are condemnable