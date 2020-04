Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to donate Rs4.6 million in Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund.

According to spokesperson of NAB, officers of Grade 20 and higher will donate salary of three days, officers of Grade 17 to 19 will donate salary of two days and employees of Grade one to 16 will donate one day’s salary to the fund.

On this occasion, Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal urged officers and workers of the bureau to follow precautionary measures.