SWABI - The district police have foiled a bid to smuggle a huge cache of narcotics during snap checking and arrested smugglers red-handed, besides detaining several anti-social elements in a crackdown launched here on Monday.
While addressing a news conference here, Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Lahore Circle, Taj Muhammad Khan along with Station House Officer (SHO) Chota Lahore police station Sub Inspector (SI) Shafiq Ahmad said that on the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Imtiaz Shahid, the police tightened the grip on drug dealers and arrested several criminals.
He informed that the Chota Lahore police launched a crackdown on drug dealers and anti-social elements and arrested a drug smuggler along with his driver, and a wanted absconder during a raid.
He informed that SHO Shafiq Ahmad set up check points at all the entry and exist points on main route in the area.