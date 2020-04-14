Share:

SWABI - The district police have foiled a bid to smuggle a huge cache of narcot­ics during snap checking and ar­rested smugglers red-handed, be­sides detaining several anti-social elements in a crackdown launched here on Monday.

While addressing a news confer­ence here, Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Lahore Circle, Taj Mu­hammad Khan along with Station House Officer (SHO) Chota Lahore police station Sub Inspector (SI) Shafiq Ahmad said that on the spe­cial directives of District Police Of­ficer (DPO) Imtiaz Shahid, the police tightened the grip on drug dealers and arrested several criminals.

He informed that the Chota La­hore police launched a crackdown on drug dealers and anti-social el­ements and arrested a drug smug­gler along with his driver, and a wanted absconder during a raid.

He informed that SHO Shafiq Ah­mad set up check points at all the entry and exist points on main route in the area.