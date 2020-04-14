Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that a review of the COVID-19 pandemic along with the enforcement of restrictions and its fallouts was undertaken at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) with all the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said it was felt that the restrictions need to be extended but certain relaxations relating to low-risk economic activities should also be considered.

She said it was done to minimise the financial hardships that the restrictions had caused for the lower income segment of society.

She said it included all industrial and commercial entities that were part of the supply chain of food items, medicines, pharmacy, agriculture, fuel, media, banks and philanthropic organisations.

She said it was mutually decided that all the industries, services and retail of all essential items would continue.

The restriction on inter provincial travel would also continue, she said.

The transport of all goods in the country would also continue without interruption. However, the existing closure/ban on areas of congregation like schools, marriage halls, cinemas, restaurants etc would remain in place, she said.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said there were a variety of opinions on this issue and it was recommended that the provinces should decide on that issue as per their own judgment and circumstances.

It was also recommended to all the provinces, AJK and GB that individual shops of electricians, plumbers, carpenters, tailors, street vendors be allowed to open.