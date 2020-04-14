Share:

Next phase of repatriating overseas Pakistanis from abroad is beginning from Tuesday.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while speaking at the meeting of Special Committee of the Parliament on coronavirus in Islamabad.

He said the stranded Pakistanis will be brought back through nine special flights.

The Foreign Minister said 39,748 Pakistanis are currently waiting for their repatriation to their homeland.

He said so for 1,640 Pakistanis have been repatriated through 12 special flights and now efforts will be made to bring back more and more Pakistanis in the next flight operation starting from today.