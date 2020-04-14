Share:

LAHORE - Ameer Jamaat e Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said the nation wanted the accountability of the policymakers and the facilitators of sugar and flour scam and was keenly awaiting the forensic report on the issue.. Talking to the media after inaugurating a sanitizer walk-through at the Mansoora mosque for the safety of the worshipers on Monday, he said it was to be seen how the Prime Minister recovered billions of rupees looted by the ruling elite as subsidy and unlawful profits.Referring to the Prime Minister’s appeal for relief in the payment of debts of the IMF and other donor agencies, the JI chief said the nation had already paid much more than the actual loan as interest, and added that it seemed difficult to clear the debt in the present economic crisis. To a question, Sirajul Haq said the JI had abandoned politics in view of the coronavirus and it could not launch a move for the change of the government as it won’t be in the interest of the country. He said that all the institutions and stakeholders should concentrate on the help of the millions affected by the coronavirus. He said that had the government supplied two weeks’ ration to the deserving families before the lock down, the people would not have to face so much hardships.