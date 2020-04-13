Share:

RAWALPINDI - In order to implement ban on kite flying imposed by Punjab government, police have launched crackdown against kite dealers and flyers in Rawal Division and rounded up 571 persons involved in kite flying/selling and resorting to aerial firing, informed a police spokesman. He added some 342 cases were also registered against accused besides recovering thousands of kites and 1,000 chemical coated twines. Crackdown was launched against kite sellers and flyers under the command of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division RaiMazharIqbal, he said. According to him, officials of police stations Waris Khan, Banni, New Town, Sadiqabad, City and Pirwadhai have launched crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and arrested some 571 persons. He said police registered a total of 342 cases against the accused besides recovering thousands of kites and 1,000 strings coated with lethal chemical and glass.