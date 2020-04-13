Share:

Rawalpindi/ISLAMABAD-Police have arrested five accused involved in murder of a teenager and child abuse cases from various parts of the district, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation was on, he said.

According to him, a 17-year-old boy namely HamzaMushtaq found dead in a deep well in Jalala, the area of Police Station WahSaddar in Taxila. Police have fished out the dead body of boy with help of Rescue 1122 and shifted it to hospital for autopsy.

He further informed that father of deceased Mushtaq Ahmed accused a man YasirWaqar of killing his son and throwing his dead body into a well. He said police have registered a murder case against Yasir and arrested him.

The accused was arrested by a special police team formed by Superintendent of Police Potohar Division Syed Ali, he said.

Station House Officer PS WahSaddar SI Raffique, when contacted by The Nation, said it was not a murder case but seemed the teenager committed suicide by jumping into well. He said investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit are probing the case and ascertaining the motive behind the incident.

A team of PS Airport, headed by SHO SI ChaudhryRiaz, arrested a man namely Atif for his involvement in sexuallyabusing 11-year-old boy. The accused has confessed his crime, he said. Airport police registered a case against accused on complaint of mother of abused child, he said.

Similarly, SaddarBairooni police have apprehended two men involved in sodomizing 18 year-old son of a poor hand-push cart owner during a raid, the spokesman said. The accused have been identified as Zulfiqar alias Kalu and Inzemam Khan, against whom a case was also registered, he said. According to him, Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division ZidUddin briefed City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounis that a special team comprising SDPO Saddar Circle Kamran and SHO PS SaddarBairooni SI NadimZafar have held the accused involved in sodomizing the youngster after dozing him with some intoxicated stuff. SP told the investigators have also obtained remand of the accused from court and further investigation was on.

Likewise, Sadiqabad police have also netted a man on charges of assaulting a 17-year-old boy in a flat. The accused was identified as Yasir. In a briefing to CPO, SP Rawal Division RaiMazharIqbal said a special police team comprised SDPO New Town Imran Khan Circle and SHO PS Sadiqabad SI RehanTahir have managed to arrest the rapist after hectic efforts.

He said the accused confessed his crime during investigation. SP added a court of law also granted police physical remand of the accused and further investigation was on. CPO Muhammad AhsanYounis appreciated the efforts of divisional SPs Syed Ali, RaiMazhar and Zia Uddin for nabbing criminals involved in murder and child abuse cases. He said the violence against children would not be tolerated at any cost and police would bring such elements to the book as per law.

On the other hand, officials of PS Noon have arrested a dacoit involved in injuring a bakery owner by firing during a dacoity bid in JhangiSyedan.

Police have also seized cash, weapon and motorcycle from the possession of the accused, according to a police spokesman. A case was also registered against the accused, he said.

He said a man equipped with a pistol stormed into a bakery located at JhagniSyedan at 6:20am and snatched cash from the bakery owner. He said the dacoit shot and injured bakery owner over resistance and fled from the scene. Taking notice of the dacoity incident, DIG Operations Islamabad WaqarUddin Syed ordered SP Industrial Division Zubair Sheikh to trace out the dacoit.

A police team, under the surveillance of SP, managed to arrest the fleeing dacoit and recovered cash, pistol and motorcycle from his possession. IG Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated the efforts of DIG and SP for arresting the dacoit, he said.