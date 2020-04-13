Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Monday distributed 3,500 N-95 masks in public sector hospitals of the twin cities, a statement said.

The statement released said that contributing to the federal government’s efforts to ensure the safety of doctors and paramedics treating the COVID-19 patients at the government hospitals across the country, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has started distributing N-95 masks.

The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has donated 200,000 N-95 masks and 2,000 reusable isolation hoodies to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

In the first phase, the PRCS on Monday distributed 1,000 N-95 masks each to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science and the Federal Government Services Hospital in Islamabad and 500 masks each to the Rawalpindi-based Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant.

On Monday, the Reliance Petrochem PVT handed 5,000 WHO-recommended alcohol-based liquid hand sanitizers of 250ml over to the PRCS for distribution among doctors and paramedics.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PRCS AbrarulHaq said that the PRCS teams have been working overtime to handsomely contribute towards the national institutionalized efforts to overcome the spread of the COVID-19 in the country through a robust synergized response.

He said PRCS is running nationwide corona awareness campaign and organizing blood donor camps to ensure uninterrupted supply of blood for the cancer, hemophilia and Thalassemia patients and those undergoing critical surgeries at a time when people are staying indoors in view of the spread of coronavirus creating shortage of blood.

He urged the affluent people, philanthropists, and charities to rise to the occasion and contribute to the PRCS’s anti-Corona efforts by donating facemasks, sanitizers, and ration. Secretary General PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed said the PRCS would soon start distributing 30,000 personal hygiene kits and 2,000 reusable isolation hoodies to the government hospitals across the country.

He said in addition to the distribution of masks, sanitizers, personal protection equipment and hygiene kits; the PRCS has also mobilized its trained volunteers for distribution of ration among the poor and deserving people.

Meanwhile, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal visited the PRCS National Headquarters on Monday.