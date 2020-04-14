Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday directed the provincial Governors to further enhance coordination with provinces as well with the Federation to effectively combat the Coronavirus disease.

The President issued the direc­tive while holding consultative conference with all provincial Gov­ernors and President of AJK and sought their cooperation and sug­gestions to meet the challenge of Covid-19 Pandemic.

All the Governors presented their respective views and briefed the president about the situation arising out of current pandemic.

They appreciated the measures taken by the government against the spread of Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Governors and AJK Presi­dent expressed satisfaction over the level of cooperation, in term of medical equipment and financial assistance under the Ehsas Pro­gram, being provided to provinces by the Federal Government.

They appreciated the coopera­tion of Ulema and people in com­plying with the health guidelines given by the government in view of Corona pandemic.

The President advised the Gov­ernors to further enhance coordi­nation with provinces as well with the Federation to effectively com­bat the disease.

The meeting adopted unani­mous resolution condemning the shelling of Indian security forc­es on Line of Control and deny­ing access to medical facilities to the Muslims of Jammu and Kash­mir while using corona pandemic as an excuse to further prolong the lockdown imposed by India for the last eight months.

The meeting also lauded the Eh­sas Programme and other health initiatives taken by the federal government. The meeting special­ly lauded services of health work­ers and providers of other essen­tial services.

President AJK Masood Khan, Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor Ba­lochistan Amanullah Khan Yas­inzai, Governor Khyber Pukh­tunkhwa Shah Farman, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza at­tended the meeting