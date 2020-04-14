ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday directed the provincial Governors to further enhance coordination with provinces as well with the Federation to effectively combat the Coronavirus disease.
The President issued the directive while holding consultative conference with all provincial Governors and President of AJK and sought their cooperation and suggestions to meet the challenge of Covid-19 Pandemic.
All the Governors presented their respective views and briefed the president about the situation arising out of current pandemic.
They appreciated the measures taken by the government against the spread of Covid-19 Pandemic.
The Governors and AJK President expressed satisfaction over the level of cooperation, in term of medical equipment and financial assistance under the Ehsas Program, being provided to provinces by the Federal Government.
They appreciated the cooperation of Ulema and people in complying with the health guidelines given by the government in view of Corona pandemic.
The President advised the Governors to further enhance coordination with provinces as well with the Federation to effectively combat the disease.
The meeting adopted unanimous resolution condemning the shelling of Indian security forces on Line of Control and denying access to medical facilities to the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir while using corona pandemic as an excuse to further prolong the lockdown imposed by India for the last eight months.
The meeting also lauded the Ehsas Programme and other health initiatives taken by the federal government. The meeting specially lauded services of health workers and providers of other essential services.
President AJK Masood Khan, Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza attended the meeting