LAHORE - Residents of Green Town area took to the streets to protest against unavailability of ration amidst imposition of lockdown and Section 144 on Monday. According to the details hundreds of men and women surrounded the UC140 and chanted slogans against the government. The protesters maintained that they had provided the national identity cards to the relevant authority to ensure that they are provided with ration but they did not receive anything. They alleged that the authorities were providing ration only to a selected few. They demanded of the government to immediately provide them with ration as they had families to feed.