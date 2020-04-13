Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday continued witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 31,032.99 points as compared to 32,033.21 points on the last working day with the negative change of 1000.22 points (3.12%).

A total of 153,875,982 shares were traded compared to the trade 127,065,527 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.741 billion as compared to Rs5.024 billion during last trading day. As many as 338 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Monday, out of which 47 recorded gain and 270 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 16,966,000 shares and price per share of Rs15.15, Maple Leaf with a volume of 12,698,500 price per share of Rs23.95 and Pioneer Cement with a volume of 8,354,500 and price per share of Rs37.56.

Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum increase of Rs45.41 per share, closing at Rs681 while Philip Indus dyeingXD was runner up with the increase of Rs43.81 per share, closing at Rs641.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs426.5 per share, closing at Rs6163.5 whereas prices of Bata (Pak) decreased by Rs44 per share closing at Rs1515.