Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government has taken a major step for providing relief to tenants in the wake of the coronavirus as no landlord can force the tenant top vacate the rented place. The government has also issued the notification in this regard. According to the notificationj, the provincial government had provided the relief to the tenants for the period of two months.

The notification states that no landlord could evacuate his property from the tenant on the basis of non-payment or delay of dues, while the landlords have to fulfill the legal procedures.

The orders would be implemented immediately and would remain effective for sixty days, the notification said. Additional chief secretary home Momin Ali Aghaz has issued the notification in this regard.