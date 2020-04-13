Share:

IRSA releases 100,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 100,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 111,600 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1473.93 feet, which was 87.93 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24,700 cusecs and outflow 20,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1195.00 feet, which was 155.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 41,100 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 43,200, 38,900 and 18,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 26,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala. On the other hand the meeting of Development Working Party (DWP) of Indus River System Authority will be held on April 21 for the consideration and approval of PC-1 for installing telemetry system at seven key sites.The meeting will be held at IRSA headquarters, official sources told APP here Monday. They said the project namely “Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS): Automation of Discharge Monitoring at 7 Pilot Key Sites will help ensure judicious water distribution among the provinces. Initially under the pilot project, the system would be installed at seven points, including Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu Barrages, Head Marala, CRBC canal and Pat Feeder Canal etc and later, it would be installed at 17 other points, they said. They said the cost of the pilot project was estimated about Rs 600-700 million.

Tractors production falls 37.88pc

ISLAMABAD- The production of tractors in the country decreased by 37.88 percent to 23,266 units during the first nine months of the current financial year 2019-20, against the production of 37,457 units in same period of last year. During the period under review, the production of trucks also witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 2,732 units as compared to 5,027 units last year, showing decrease of 45.65 per cent, latest data of Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed. Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 462 units during the period under review from 649 units last year, showing decrease of 28.81 percent.