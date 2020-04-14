Share:

LAHORE - Rain and dust-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour. According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present along western parts of the country. The Meteorological department said that cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the province. However, rain and dust-thunderstorm is expected in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, T.T Singh, Layyah and Pothohar region during evening. On Monday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 37 degrees celsius and 23 degrees celsius, respectively.