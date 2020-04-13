Share:

ISLAMABAD-The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed a decrease of 3 paisas in interbank on Monday and traded at Rs166.82 against Rs166.79 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs163.5 and Rs166 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 73 paisas and traded at Rs182.37 against the last closing of Rs182.43 on last trading day. The Japanese yen appreciated by 1 paisa to close at Rs1.54 whereas an increase of 66 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs208.70 as compared to its last closing of Rs208.03. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham remained stable at Rs44.36 and Rs45.41 respectively.