LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General Shoaib Dastagir has ordered transfer of two senior police officers who were to swap their positions with immediate effect, according to a notification issued on Monday. The IG, Punjab, through the notification has directed AIG (Complaints) Faisal Shahzad to assume the post of SSP (Operations), whereas, the SSP (Operations), Muhammad Naveed was ordered to assume the charge as AIG (Complaints). Both the officers were directed by IG Shoaib Dastgir to treat the public with earnest empathy.