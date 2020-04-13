Share:

ISLAMABAD-Shailene Woodley spoke candidly about her love life as she revealed how working on her mental health has helped build clarity in her relationships. The 28 year old actress admitted that she had been the victim of an abusive relationship in her teenage years, and also discussed her experiences in open relationships. Shailene also confirmed she has split from rugby player Ben Volavolo, who she began dating in October 2017.

The BAFTA nominee discussed being in open relationships as she revealed that she doesn’t think people should have to follow society’s ‘rules’ about love.

Discussing her new role in Endings, Beginnings, in which she plays a woman stuck in a complicated love triangle, she revealed that she herself is more open-minded.