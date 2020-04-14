Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Health Department on the directives of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has started coronavirus screening in 12 districts of the province.

The process of the screening has been commenced from Monday which would be completed in three phases during the current week, said a communique here on Monday.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said that the decision of the screening was made after increase in the coronavirus cases in the province.

She said that as many as 1950 members of Tableeghi Jamaats would be screened.

She said that the number of older people was more in the tableeghi jamaat and their protection from the coronavirus was important as they were easily attacked by it.

The Minister said that 241 individuals would be screened in Hyderabad, 248 Tando-Allahyar, 128 Umerkot, 307 Nawabshah, 66 Jamshoro, 105 Tando Mohammed Khan, 222 Dadu, 44 Matiari, 231 Naushero-Feroz, 242 Thatta and 105 individuals in Badin would be screened.

Sindh govt ceases fishing activities at Fish Harbour

The Sindh government on Monday ceased all the activities related to the fishing at Karachi.

Fish Harbour Authority (KFHA) in view of recent situation of the coronavirus in the province.

According to an official order issued here, the provincial government in exercise of

its powers conferred under Section 3 of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Act 2014 has declared the cessation of the fishing activities with immediate effect and until further orders.

Any person disobeying any of the orders and restrictions or directions shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code as mentioned in Section 4 of the Act.