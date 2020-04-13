Share:

ISLAMABAD-A family have colored every brick on the front of their house in an incredible rainbow tribute to NHS heroes. Jodie Leigh Brady, her daughters Ellie, seven, and Hallie, five, and their father Dean Hunter, who live in Heywood, Greater Manchester, spent two days of their lockdown decorating their house. Jodie, 29, revealed the idea began when her daughters drew rainbows on the lower bricks a fortnight ago. The mother-of-two persuaded Dean, 31, who is a gardener, to get out his ladder to complete the mural. The family rushed to complete the colorful makeover, complete with a message for key workers to ‘stay safe’ - in time for Hallie’s fifth birthday. Stay-at-home mother, Jodie said: ‘We wanted to make people feel as happy as we do when we see it - we had loads of fun coloring it in.