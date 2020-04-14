Share:

LAHORE - Panic and fear spread in the Ferozwala quarantine centre, Kala Shah Kaku, as a snake entered the centre premises and bit an on-duty policeman on Monday. According to the details, a snake entered the quarantine centre, which caused panic and dread among the patients and the duty staff. While on duty policeman , Constable Qaiser, tried to get hold of the snake, the snake bit him. The constable was immediately shifted to the Government Teaching Hospital Shahdrah in critical condition. The policeman was deputed at the quarantine centre on special duty. After the incident, as many 50 patients at Ferozwala quarantine centre were shifted to the Mayo Hospital