A special meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) will be held in Islamabad on Tuesday.

In his daily media briefing in Islamabad, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the meeting would take some major decisions regarding coronavirus situation, including with respect to the ongoing lockdown in the country.

He said the meeting would prepare recommendations for the National Coordination Committee that would be held later in the day under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The NCC would make final decisions on some major issues with regard to coronavirus including lockdown.

Asad Umar said Chief Ministers of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK Prime Minister would participate in the meeting to ensure that all decisions are made unanimously.

He said in order to support the decision on lockdown, the federal government will provide all required information to the provinces prior to the meeting.