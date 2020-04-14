Share:

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said TeleSchool Channel will help promote literacy in the country.

In a series of tweets, she said the channel has been launched to benefit students from class one to twelve as formal educational process has been suspended due to Coronavirus outbreak.

She said the channel will enable students to get education, while staying at home.

She said out of school children, who are unable to go to school for any reason, can also take advantage of this project. She said its transmissions can be viewed through satellite and antenna from eight in the morning to six in the evening.

She said children of far flung areas and students can benefit from this teaching and learning source.