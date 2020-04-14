Share:

FAISALABAD - Three shopkeepers were arrested here on Monday on charges of cheating in payments under the Ehsas Kifalat Programme.

A spokesman for the local administration said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari, on a public complaint, conducted raid in Jhang Bazaar and found out that shopkeeper Akram was paying Rs11,000 instead of Rs12,000 to a poor woman.

He was handed over to Jhang Bazaar police, and a case was registered against him.

Likewise, AC Tandlianwala Usama Sharoon also nabbed two shopkeepers Mudassar Iqbal and Zainul Abideen from the area for not paying the full amount of Rs12,000 to the registered beneficiaries of Ehsas Programme.

The accused were later handed over to city police.