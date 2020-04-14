Share:

FAISALABAD - Three shopkeepers were arrested here on Monday on charges of cheating in payments under the Eh­sas Kifalat Programme. A spokesman for the local ad­ministration said that As­sistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari, on a public complaint, conducted raid in Jhang Bazaar and found out that shopkeeper Akram was paying Rs11,000 instead of Rs12,000 to a poor woman. He was handed over to Jhang Bazaar police, and a case was registered against him. Likewise, AC Tandlianwala Usama Sharoon also nabbed two shopkeepers Mudassar Iqbal and Zainul Abideen from the area for not paying the full amount of Rs12,000 to the regis­tered beneficiaries of Eh­sas Programme. The ac­cused were later handed over to city police.